Cynthia Gayle Claiborne age 72 of Brentwood, TN passed away February 12, 2020.

Cynthia was one of Jehovah’s Witness for 52 years. She loved and cared for everyone she knew.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, William Works and Lois Leming Dougherty; daughter, Audra Dawn Claiborne and brother, John Dougherty. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James W. Claiborne; sons, James Darryl (Ashleigh) and Shawn Karl Claiborne; two grandchildren and sister, Renee (Bill) Binkley; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Dougherty.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 710 New Hwy 96 Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society via jw.org. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com