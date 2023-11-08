OBITUARY: Cydne Lystrup Hirstein

Cydne Lystrup Hirstein, age 31, of Franklin TN, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 30, 2023.

She was born in Sacramento, California, on December 5, 1991 to her mother Jennifer Lystrup. She was raised in Sacramento and attended Christian Brothers High School before graduating from University of California Davis with her degree in Design.

Cydne met and fell in love with Earl Hege in 2020. Excited to start her new life with Earl they settled in Nashville, TN with their two dogs Frankie and Bella. In May of 2023 she and Earl celebrated the arrival of their twin boys, Leo and Dean. While they loved 12 S Nashville, they decided to move to Franklin to raise their boys.

Her friends, Morgan, Courtney, and Hanna were like sisters to her while her dear friend Greg was like an older brother. Her close friend Donco brought an artistic flair to their friendship. Cydne was a loyal and fierce friend. She did not take deep friendships lightly.

Cydne had a strong work ethic and was a great communicator: direct and no holds bar. She worked for the social media company GRIN.

Anyone who knew Cydne knew how much she loved and appreciated music. Her collection was eclectic: from classical to swing to pop to hip hop. She told me her favorite artists were the “trifecta” Beyonce, Cardi B, and Lizzo. Cydne also had a love for fashion. Her favorite designers were Chanel and Alexander McQueen.

Cydne is survived by her partner Earl Hege, her sons Dean and Leo Hege, her mother Jennifer Lystrup, her stepfather Anthony Pease, her grandmother Billie Lystrup, her aunt Laura MacMullen, her uncles Robert Lystrup, Neil MacMullen, and Randy Sizemore, her cousins Annie MacMullen, Chelsea MacMullen and her two children Harry and Ruby.

The service will be held on November 18 at 11 am at Williamson Memorial 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be one hour prior. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For donations to Leo and Dean Hege, please ask Earl Hege. Thank you.

