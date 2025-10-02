OBITUARY: Curtis Richard Johnson Sr.

Curtis Richard Johnson, Sr., age 60, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Curtis was born on February 20, 1965, in Williamson County, Tennessee, the son of the late Richard and Gladys (Holt) Johnson.

Curtis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sherry Johnson; daughter, Jeniffer Pruitt; and sister, Lisa Conner.

He is survived by his children, Edward Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Jr., and Mike Pruitt; grandchildren, Cameron Hardison, Alexis Johnson, Landon Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Leighton Johnson, Bryleigh Lewis, Breanna Morales (Bullock), and Hayden Scott; great-grandchildren, Emery Rose Hardison, Amirah Wellons, Aubrielle Morales, Amani Morales, Javon “Bubba” Bullock, and Jamir Bullock; brothers-in-law, David Conner, Ricky Chatman & Evan Chatman; nieces, Wanda Conner and Jennifer Distasio (Conner); and nephew, David Conner, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Franklin Community of Faith Church, 506 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Brother Johnnathan Glover officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, 1575 Terrapin Branch Road, Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. https://www.stephensfs.com

Pallbearers will be Edward Johnson, Jordan Johnson & Curtis Johnson, Cameron Hardison, David Connor, & Evan Chatman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Curtis Richard Johnson, Sr. Funeral Fund via Cash App: $jesussaves611, Venmo: @andreahimes1, mail-in donation, Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 110 SE Parkway #105, Franklin, Tennessee, or to GoFundMe: gofund.me/94d25b08f.

