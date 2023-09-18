OBITUARY: Curtis Eugene Jackson

Curtis Eugene Jackson, age 80, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County to the late Joe and Louise Jackson.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte and brother-in-law, Ed House and beloved dog, Woody.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Deason Jackson; son, Scott (Shelley) Jackson; daughter, Lisa Jackson; grandchildren, Jana Jackson, Jodi Jackson, Davy (Nicolette) Jackson; great-grandchildren, Liam Harris and Blakely Rittenberry; brothers, Jimmy (Cherry) Jackson, Dan (Joann) Jackson, Charlie (Judy) Jackson, Murray Jackson, Mike Jackson; sister, Mary Jo (Wayne) Hailey.

A funeral service for Curtis will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor and Chuck McElhannon officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Those serving as active pallbearers will be Davy Jackson, Charlie Jackson, Murray Jackson, Mike Jackson, David Hartley, and Bo Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Jackson, Dan Jackson, Jimmy Deason, Holt Harris, Bill Gray, Jeff Hayes, Wayne Hailey, James Holt, James Owens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church, 1350 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

