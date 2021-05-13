OBITUARY: Crystle Rose Holton

Crystle Rose Stephens Holton, age 57, resident of Spring Hill, passed away Wednesday, May 12 at her home.

No services are scheduled at this time. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Born January 10, 1964 in Columbus, GA, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Rose King Stephens. Crystle was preceded in death by her 4 children: Stephen, Brent, Eric and Kayla, who died in 1997.

She is survived by her companion: Morris Rhodes of Spring Hill and his daughter: Francesca (Benjiman) Shelton of Columbia.