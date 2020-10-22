OBITUARY: Craig Alan Wales

Craig Alan Wales, age 65 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away October 20, 2020 at his home.

He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After retirement he joined the car sales industry, working in the middle Tennessee area.

Craig is preceded in death by his son, Austin Wales; father, James H. Wales; sister, Karen Wales and father in-law, Marion Holder, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Olivia Holder Wales of Thompsons Station, TN; son, Jason Wales of Thompsons Station, TN; daughter, Katie (Clint) Green of Columbia, TN; mother, Nancy Ballard of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Tristan Wales, Kayla Wales, Anna Green and Ella Green; brother, Steve (Kathy) Wales of Franklin, TN; sister, Kelley (Dan) Dunlevy of Louisville, KY; mother in-law, Brownie Holder of Spring Hill, TN and beloved pug, Louie.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be 5-7PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to ASPCA. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com