OBITUARY: Craig Alan Hampton

Craig Alan Hampton, age 61 of Franklin, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2021.

Craig was a member of Church of the City in Franklin, TN. He loved serving Jesus Christ with all his heart. Craig dearly loved his wife Cathy, his three children, Ashley, Justin and Travis, and was a wonderful Papaw to his six grandchildren. Craig honored his mother and father and cared for them lovingly. He enjoyed hiking in the woods, boating on the lake, making homemade ice cream, and spending time with his family. His family and friends will never forget his zest for life, sense of humor, kindness toward others, and passion for serving his family and community.

Craig received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University. He was the Lead IT Program Manager with Vanderbilt University.

Preceded in death by father, Carl Dean Hampton.

Survived by: wife of 38 years, Cathy Thompson Hampton; children, Ashley (Ryan) Flood, Justin (Meredith) Hampton and Travis (Abby) Hampton; mother, Patsy Bellew Hampton; sisters, Beverly (Ben) Stanley and Sandy (Bryan) Lake; grandchildren, Bennett & Lydia Hampton, Emerson & Lainey Flood, Jackson & Bowen Hampton.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ken Morris officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Church of the City Community Group, Bob & Martha Buckner, David & Debbie Gregory.

Memorials may be made to Lifeway Mission International or My Friend’s House. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com