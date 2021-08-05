OBITUARY: Craig Alan Hampton

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Craig Alan Hampton

Craig Alan Hampton, age 61 of Franklin, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2021.

Craig was a member of Church of the City in Franklin, TN. He loved serving Jesus Christ with all his heart. Craig dearly loved his wife Cathy, his three children, Ashley, Justin and Travis, and was a wonderful Papaw to his six grandchildren. Craig honored his mother and father and cared for them lovingly. He enjoyed hiking in the woods, boating on the lake, making homemade ice cream, and spending time with his family. His family and friends will never forget his zest for life, sense of humor, kindness toward others, and passion for serving his family and community.

Craig received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University. He was the Lead IT Program Manager with Vanderbilt University.

Preceded in death by father, Carl Dean Hampton.

Survived by: wife of 38 years, Cathy Thompson Hampton; children, Ashley (Ryan) Flood, Justin (Meredith) Hampton and Travis (Abby) Hampton; mother, Patsy Bellew Hampton; sisters, Beverly (Ben) Stanley and Sandy (Bryan) Lake; grandchildren, Bennett & Lydia Hampton, Emerson & Lainey Flood, Jackson & Bowen Hampton.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ken Morris officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Church of the City Community Group, Bob & Martha Buckner, David & Debbie Gregory.

Memorials may be made to Lifeway Mission International or My Friend’s House. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here