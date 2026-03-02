Cory Alan Pedrick, age 36, of Spring Hill, passed away on February 22, 2026. He was born in Nashville to Benita (Ray) Sullivan and Gary Pedrick.

Cory was a devoted husband to Amanda Pedrick and a proud father to Lillie Grace Pedrick and Gavin Sheets. He loved his family deeply and was loyal to those close to him. Cory enjoyed playing pool, building things with his hands, and working on cars with his son, Gavin. Above all Cory loved spending quality time with his daughter Lillie either watching tv, swimming or attending her band performances.

He worked for many years with Lee Company, advancing through the ranks to become a project manager.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his grandmothers, Doris Pedrick and Connie Sheets; brother, James Sullivan; sister, Jenna Sullivan; and devoted mother in-law, Janice Estes and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Cory was preceded in death by his grandfather, JP Sheets.

A service to celebrate Cory’s life will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Heritage Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Maury Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cory Pedrick Memorial Fund.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

