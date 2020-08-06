OBITUARY: Corinne Rawdings Potts

Corinne Rawding Potts, age 90 of Spring Hill, TN and long-time resident of Memphis, TN passed away on July 30, 2020.

She was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Robert Howard Rawding and Mary Beatrice Yates Rawding. Corinne devoted her life to raising her kids and making sure they were happy. Her son Robert “Butch” Potts passed away in 2002 after a two year battle with ALS. Butch was her world and she continued to miss him up until her death. She was blessed to have been his mother and considers her 2 children, Butch and Janice, her 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as her greatest accomplishment.

She loved to garden and had a quick wit that would bring a smile to your face. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her daughter, Janice Grubbs; grandchildren, Brad (Season) Grubbs, Cory (Melody) Grubbs, and Amanda (Jay) Ranson; great grandchildren, Ian Grubbs and Lily Ranson. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Rawding and step-father, Charles F. Lumsden.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Memphis, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS foundation.