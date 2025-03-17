OBITUARY: Corinne Marie Zerial Anderson

Corinne Marie Anderson passed away peacefully on February 26, 2025, of natural causes.

Corinne was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 31, 1942, to Edward and Christine Zerial. She grew up in Warren, OH with her older brother Don. She enjoyed learning and attended Northwestern University. After graduating, she taught history to middle school students near Chicago.

It was at a bowling league where she caught the eye of James Anderson, and he soon got up enough courage to ask her out on a date. After dating for a year, they were engaged and married in 1968. Their first son, Michael, was born in 1969, and Corinne took on the role of stay-at-home mom. Doug followed in 1972 and Robert rounded out the family in 1975.

The family settled in Barrington in 1980 where Corinne was active in the community. As a strong believer in charitable work, Corinne was active in local organizations such as Telecare to check on seniors, Home of the Sparrow, and Goodwill.

She cultivated a love for gardening and an immense knowledge of plants and flowers. She was often in her garden, weeding, pruning, and tending her plants.

Active with sports, she enjoyed playing tennis, golf and even taught the family how to ski. She valued strong friendships such as the Fox Point “Tennis Group.” She loved dancing, especially the polka, and would not hesitate to break-out into the Charleston when given the chance.

Planning vacations was her superpower, and she had a goal of taking her family to as many states and places as possible. Her masterstroke was a surprise ski vacation where she convinced the entire family (including Jim) that they were embarking on a road trip south for Spring Break. It was not until the family arrived at the airport to board their flight to Colorado that she revealed the surprise.

After their sons were grown, Jim and Corinne retired to Naples, FL and enjoyed walking to the beach, watching the sunsets, watching free concerts, playing bridge, attending book club, and all the other enjoyments of retirement life.

A caring mother-in-law to her son’s wives, she finally had the daughters she always wanted in Susanne, Jessica, and Erin. She was thrilled at being a grandmother to her eight grandkids (Claire, Lauren, Kristen, Grace, Ashley, Jack, Nathaniel, and Ethan) and enjoyed watching all of them grow up. She and her brother were close, and she always felt that the holidays were for getting together as family. It brought her immense pleasure that the families still get together at least once a year despite scattering across the country.

Throughout life she engaged what she called her “Renaissance Learning.” She would send letters to her boys with interesting news clippings on topics that she found new and interesting, and those later evolved into her “This and That” weekly emails.

She was always kind to others and never wanted others to be alone – especially during the holidays. Her smile was a gift that she shared openly as she strove to brighten other people’s day. She loved engaging with others and rarely passed up the opportunity for a conversation with a stranger who happened to be next to her in line, on a plane, or sitting in a waiting room.

James preceded her in death on December 14, 2022, and Corinne relocated to Nashville to be closer to family. A fighter until the very end, Corinne battled against Cancer for 24 years, but she never let it define her. She was determined to live a complete life to the fullest, and she did.

Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church (9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN) on Friday, March 21 with visitation starting at 10AM and the service at 11AM. Burial will follow in the church columbarium.

