



Corene Pewitt Mangrum, age 91 of Fairview, TN passed away July 12, 2020 at Lakeshore at The Meadows.

Preceded in death by husband, James Lloyd Mangrum; son, Danny Wade Mangrum; father, James Clark Pewitt; mother, Dora Alice Anglin Pewitt; brothers, Delmer Pewitt, Reece Pewitt, L.C. Pewitt, Raleigh Pewitt, sisters, Gertrude Pewitt Craft, Inez Pewitt Stinson and Bessie Pewitt; granddaughter, Daphne Mangrum Walker.

Survived by: sons, James (Brenda) Mangrum and Randall (Kim) Mangrum; brothers, Douglas Pewitt and Leland Pewitt; sister, Janie Pewitt Craft; grandchildren, Jason (Valerie) Mangrum, Brittain (Rachel) Mangrum, Jennifer (Scott) McKinney and Dawn Mangrum; great grandchildren, Mia Mangrum, Calleigh Mangrum, Elise McKinney, Tyler McKinney, Camille McKinney, Matthew Walker and Nathaniel Walker; step great grandchildren, Nathan O’Neal and Eythan O’Neal.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hudgins Cemetery, Mike Mangrum officiating. Pallbearers will be Brittain Mangrum, Scott McKinney, Jason Mangrum, Tyler McKinney, Richie Pewitt and Damon Mangrum.

Memorials may be made to Lakeshore at The Meadows. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



