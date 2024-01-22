OBITUARY: Corban Parks Rutherford

Corban Parks Rutherford, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN at the age of 38.

He is survived by his loving wife, McKinsie Rutherford; and his son, Connor Rutherford. He is also survived by his mother, Stoney L. Anderson; his father, Thomas H. (Debbie) Rutherford; his sister, Sarah Rutherford; his brother, Timothy (Amie) Rutherford; and his nephews, Beowulf and Asher Rutherford.

Corban was a proud husband and father, who was endlessly supportive of the passions and interests of his wife and son. You could always count on him to bring a big bear hug, a smile, and a funny quip to any situation. Corban enjoyed all things related to cars, weapons, the beach, and lacrosse. One of his favorite pastimes, though, was watching the Tennessee Volunteers play football on Saturdays.

Details regarding the memorial service will be shared once Corban and McKinsie’s daughter is born.

