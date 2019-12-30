On Christmas morning, December 25, 2019, Connie Cromwell, loving wife, beloved mother, grandmother and loyal friend, passed away at age 77.

Constance Marie Bower was born in 1942 to Conrad Bower and Margie Bower (née Coker) in Toledo, Ohio but considered herself a native Texan with her formative years spent in Houston. On May 1, 1965, Connie married the love of her life, Lt. Col. Kenneth E. Cromwell, USAF, Retired, to begin their 54-year marriage adventure together that started in Colorado and took them to Tennessee as their final home. Connie embraced the many moves and wonderful memories from East Coast to West Coast in this incredible country, which she dearly loved.

First and foremost, Connie was a Christian with an unwavering devotion to God and her family. Connie loved meaningful fellowship with others and was passionately committed to her church, patriotic causes, and benevolent initiatives to help those among us who are vulnerable. Always energetic, expressive and enthusiastic for adventure, she brought joy, laughter and love to so many people.

Connie is preceded in death by her father, Conrad Carl Bower, and her mother, Margie Marie Bower. She is survived by her husband Ken, her two children, Stephanie Lynne Cromwell and Eric Conrad Cromwell, her daughter-in-law Holly Cromwell, and her two grandchildren, Lydia and James Cromwell.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Road Church of Christ in Brentwood, Tennessee. Visitation will be two hours before the service from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests contributions be made to Reboot Recovery or another Christ-centered charitable organization.