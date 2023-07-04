OBITUARY: Constance ‘Connie’ Kleban Patterson

Constance “Connie” Kleban Patterson age 61 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 30, 2023.

Connie was an avid gardener, loved landscaping and yard work. She loved art, music, and spending time in the pool. Connie loved and enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Jerry.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Kleban.

Connie is survived by her husband, Lane Patterson; sons, Johnathan Trevor and Tyler Patterson; Jerry; sister Karen (Art) Colbank; Nieces, Brooke and Emily Colbank; dear friend, Rita Garner; many beloved extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289

