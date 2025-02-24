OBITUARY: Connor William Richey

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Connor William Richey, who left us far too soon on February 9, 2025, in Brentwood, Tennessee. Connor was born on January 8, 1999, in Portland, Oregon, to his loving parents, Clint and Sylvia Barrios Richey.

From an early age, Connor was full of life, playing every sport he could get his hands on before discovering his true passion for lacrosse. He had an infectious sense of humor and could always be counted on to bring a smile with his favorite shows – The Office, Letterkenny, and South Park. A true outdoorsman at heart, Connor found peace in the simple joys of fishing and mountain biking. His love for fitness extended to the gym, where he would push himself to be the best version of himself. But beyond his active lifestyle, Connor had a deep love for those around him. His caring nature, creative spirit, and thoughtful soul were evident in everything he did. His dogs, Ralph and Agnes, and his cat, Carl, held an extra special place in his heart, as did every person lucky enough to know him.

Connor was never one to seek attention, but he certainly knew how to bring joy through his unique sense of style. Whether it was goofy hats, hoodies, or his bright, bold-colored shoes, he had a knack for adding a little extra fun to the day without ever trying to steal the spotlight.

Connor was proud to graduate from Ravenwood High School in 2017 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science from Middle Tennessee State University in 2022. He then obtained his Personal Trainer Certification, driven by his passion for exercise and helping others feel their best. He was working hard toward his Physical Therapy Assistant license at South College in Nashville while also gaining hands-on experience as a Physical Therapy Technician at Star Physical Therapy in Murfreesboro.

Connor’s family meant the world to him. He is survived by his parents, Clint and Sylvia Richey; his sister, Madison (Maddie) Richey, who was his best friend; his loving grandparents, Bill and Carol Richey; his aunts and uncles, Cliff Richey, Tony & Carmen Barrios, Manuela & Randy Torrence, Mike & Linda Barrios, Maria & Salvadore Garcia, Heriberto Barrios, Richard Barrios, Martin & Cyndi Barrios; and many cousins and extended family who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his cherished grandparents, Miguel and Teresa Barrios, and his beloved uncle, Gonzalo Barrios.

Connor’s light will continue to shine in our hearts forever. To share your condolences or memories of Connor, please visit the tribute wall. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your favorite charity or your local first responders organization in his name.

We’ll be gathering to celebrate Connor’s life at The Village Church, 7224 Old Burkitt Rd, Nashville, TN on Saturday, March 15th, 2025. Visitation will begin at 10:00 with the service to follow from 11 to 12. Connor always loved to keep things casual, so please come in your comfiest hoodie, favorite t-shirt or those bright shoes that always made you smile.

