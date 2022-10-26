OBITUARY: Connor James Phillips

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., Taylor University freshman Connor James Phillips died in Muncie, Indiana from complications linked to pre-existing health conditions.

Born June 19, 2003, in Great Falls, MT as the second child of Mike and Julie Phillips, Connor claimed Franklin, TN as his hometown after living there for nearly 9 years.

Connor Phillips graduated with the class of ‘22 from Centennial High School in Franklin, TN. At CHS he wore jersey #7 as a lacrosse goalie for the Cougars. Investing even further in his chosen sport, Connor Phillips worked with performance coaches from Fine Tune Lacrosse and played on the Nashville Ignite adult lacrosse league after graduation this spring.

Connor also served as an assistant coach for the Franklin Knights Lacrosse team while in high school and gave back to the community by serving with Fellowship Kids at Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, TN.

Connor was subsequently signed with Taylor University in Upland, IN and began his freshman year in August of 2022.

While at Taylor, Phillips was enrolled in the Exercise Science major, with a planned coaching minor. He committed early on to the men’s lacrosse team, signing on in January 2022 and stepping into his preferred position as a goalie — in the process, swapping his HS Cougars #7 for Taylor Trojan jersey #10.

As a brother, son and peer, he will be missed by a diverse community of people.

Connor is survived by parents Julie and Mike Phillips, along with older sister Casey — a junior at Belmont University in Nashville, TN.

Visitation and Funeral services for Connor Phillips will be held at Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, TN. The address is 1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Visitation will be Friday evening 10/28/22 between 5 pm and 8 pm and then again before the funeral on Saturday between 11 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral for Connor will be at 1 pm on Saturday 10/29/22.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested considerations for donations to two specific causes:

Taylor EDU Scholarship, Connor Phillips Legacy: http://taylor.edu/give2connorlegacy

Diabetes Research Institute (DRI): https://www.justgiving.com/page/connorsmemorial

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/