OBITUARY: Connie Demumbreum

Connie Demumbreum, age 59 of College Grove, died Monday, August 18, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center following a long and courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born in Harriman, TN and grew up in Rockwood, TN. She was a daughter of Clarence Earl Johnston and the late Barbara Ann Hall Johnston. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Johnston.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Lynn Demumbreum; and her father, Earl Johnston of Rockwood, a “special sister” Paula Couch; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Connie was a registered nurse and worked for Murray Regional Medical Center for 28 years.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Demumbreum family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

