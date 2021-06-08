OBITUARY: Connie Bennett Marlin

By
Williamson Source
-
Connie Bennett Marlin

Connie Bennett Marlin, age 63, of the Harpeth Community Franklin, TN passed away June 6, 2021 at her residence. Connie was born in Williamson County and was a Homemaker.

She was employed with Moody’s Goodyear Tire and A & D Market for many years, member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the first graduating class of Page High School in 1976. Connie was a big Volunteer and served as Treasurer of the Bethesda July 4 Walking Horse Show where she spent many hours, and she was an Avid Card Player and Sports Fan especially with her young family members. She was a Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and her love for children was always obvious. She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death on June 1, 2021 by her father, Charlie Bennett.

Survived by her husband of forty-four years, Tim Marlin, son, Kyle (Chelsea) Marlin, grandchildren, Stella and Beckett, mother, Jessie Trice Bennett, sister, Brenda (Dan) Wooten, brother, Rodger (Lynn) Bennett, many special loving nieces and nephews, best friend and sister-in-law, Christy (Tandy) Marlin, and Father and Mother- in- Law, Allen and Dorothy Ann Marlin.

Services will be conducted 11:00AM Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Bishop and Bobby Bennett officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 8PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Serving as Pallbearers are Jason Daniel, Lucas Pruitt, Tanner Bennett, Buck Bennett, Seth Duke, Matthew Armstrong, Michael Marlin. Honorary Pallbearers are Members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and Gene Reed and Randy Hickman.

Memorials may be made to Willowbrook Hospice.

The Family wishes to thank the staff of Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center of Cool Springs for their wonderful care for Connie.

