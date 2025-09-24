OBITUARY: Colleen Price Williams

Colleen Price Williams, a beloved member of her family and community, passed away peacefully in Franklin, Tennessee, on September 19, 2025. She was born on May 18, 1934, in Ozark, Alabama. Colleen led a life filled with love, devotion, and a passion for nurturing those around her

Colleen was an active member of many churches throughout the years, most recently at Clearview Baptist, which played a central role in her life. She cherished her faith and was often seen engaging in Bible study, reflecting her deep commitment to her spiritual growth and community.

In addition to her faith, Colleen had a variety of interests that brought joy not only to her life but to the lives of those she loved. A talented gardener, she found happiness in nurturing plants, and her home was often filled with the beauty of her labor. She was also known for her exceptional cooking skills, frequently impressing family and friends with her culinary creations. Colleen enjoyed reading, playing games, and traveled to various parts of the world, with fond memories from journeys to Israel and Europe.

Colleen was the daughter of Coley Price and Helen Ferris, and she was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Eunie L. Price. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Val Gene Williams, and her sons, Scott and Jay Williams. She also lost a sister, Harriett Morozuk, who held a special place in her heart.

Colleen is survived by her son, David (Patti) Williams, and her loving daughters-in-law, Dee Kaleo-Williams and Ellie Williams. She is also survived by her loving sister, Glenda (Bill) Albright. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Brian (Carolina) Williams, Amy Williams, Chris Williams, Jeff Williams, Joy (Jon) Reinbold, Ben (Stephanie) Williams, Becky Williams, Madison Williams, Chase Williams, Zack Williams, Emily Williams, and eight great-grandchildren.

Her family and friends will gather to honor her life and legacy with visitation services slated for September 24, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee, and one hour prior to the service. A funeral service to celebrate Colleen’s life will be held on September 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Clearview Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at a later date in Ozark, Alabama, beside her husband of 60 years. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Colleen Price Williams will be remembered not only for her vibrant spirit but also for her loving presence that left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. Her warm smile, unwavering support, and genuine kindness will be deeply missed but fondly remembered. Memorials can be made to the Scott Hamilton Care Foundation www.scottcares.org.

