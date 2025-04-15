OBITUARY: Col. (Ret.) Terrence Allen Smith

Terrence Allen “T.A.” Smith, peacefully crossed the veil into eternal life surrounded by his loved ones on April 7, 2025, from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. T.A.’s lifelong desire to serve his God, family, country and community will be his legacy for those who loved him and beyond.

He is predeceased by his parents Paul W. and Betty R. (Neer) Smith of Sandusky, Ohio; his in-laws, Morris F. and Elizabeth E. (Hall) Miller (who loved him like a son), of Newton Falls, Ohio; as well as other beloved family members. He is survived by his “bride” of 37 years, Michele (Miller) Smith; his son, Matthew P. Smith (Jessica); his beloved grandchildren, Korgan and Kilynn Smith; his brother Michael E. Smith (Brenda); his brother Joseph G. Smith (Robyn Ries); his dear aunt, Elaine (Neer) Holmer; and In-laws: Karen and Earl Turner; Darlene Geidner; Kenneth and Nancy Hall; numerous nephews and nieces.

Born June 18, 1956, in Sandusky, Ohio. T.A. attended Saint Mary’s Elementary and High Schools (Sandusky, OH.), graduating with honors in 1974. The day he graduated, he left for boot camp at Fort Knox (KY) not realizing this Army obligation would take him on a convoluted 30-plus year journey through the ranks from Private to Colonel. He served in Operation New Arrivals helping with refugees from Vietnam when Saigon fell in 1975. He attended schools for the U.S. Army Military Police School at Fort Gordon (GA), graduating on the Commandant’s List; the U.S. Air Force Accident Investigation and Traffic Management School, Lackland A.F.B. (TX); and numerous other Army schools including military instructor’s school, counter-sniper school, and infantry school; U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (Ft Leavenworth, KS, 2013). He worked as an infantry soldier and military police officer. He thought his Army obligation ended in 1977, only to have it reappear years later.

T.A.’s military police background led him to apply and be accepted at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy (Columbus, OH), graduating in 1977. He had a rewarding 16-year career as a Trooper and Detective. He was a voting member of the OSHP Use of Force Review Board, as well as a member of the International Homicide Investigator Association and National Guild of Hypnotists. The life lessons he learned from other Troopers and Detectives, fueled his desire to continue his education and pursue another path. With encouragement from his loving wife and family, he left the OSHP in 1993, to start his next life adventure. This is where he returned to his military calling in the U.S. Army Reserve/National Guard.

Dedicated to learning and helping others, T.A. completed his college education as an adult, graduating with distinction (Summa-Cum Laude) from the Ohio State University in 1990. He attended Wright State University School of Medicine (Dayton, OH). In 1997, he was awarded a Medical Doctorate degree with honors in the clinical medicine program and received the Outstanding Military Medical Officer Award. He was a medical physiology tutor; student advisor and AMA student representative. His Preliminary Medicine Internship Training was at Riverside Methodist Hospital (1997-1998, Columbus, OH). His Internal Medicine Residency Training was at Mount Carmel Medical Center (1998-2000) where he was Chairman of Residents’ Forum.

In 2003, T.A. joined the Vanderbilt University Medical Center faculty (Nashville, TN) as assistant professor of Medicine, after completing a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology. In 2020, he earned a master’s degree in the Management of Health Care from the Vanderbilt University Owen School of Management, graduating first in his class and he was awarded the Dean’s Award for academic excellence.

During his 20-year career at VUMC, he developed the Vanderbilt Small Bowel Center and was a leader in endoscopic innovation. His unique endoscopy practice led to firsts in Tennessee deploying luminal stents; endoluminal suturing; and endoscopically delivered hemostatic compounds. He worked diligently each day to provide his patients with the highest level of care.

During his tenure at VUMC, T.A. was called to multiple military deployments in support of the global war on terrorism and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic response. As a senior flight surgeon in the U.S. Army, he participated in five combat deployments in infantry and aviation units logging hundreds of combat flight hours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and along the Syrian border. During these deployments, he served as a command surgeon, a brigade surgeon, a regimental surgeon, and a battalion surgeon. In stateside garrison operations, he served for several years as the Army National Guard’s Chief of Aviation Medicine. In more recent military operations, he served as the director of clinical medicine and the director of flight medicine. He, also, served in medical support operations for humanitarian missions in Romania and Panama. For his 30-plus year military career, he was decorated with the Army Forces Reserve Medal; Expert Marksmanship Badge; Army Commendation Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal; Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global Service in Kuwait/Iraq; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Combat Medical Badge; Expert Infantry Badge; Flight Surgeon Badge; Iraq Campaign Medal; Bronze Star; and Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

T.A. retired from the U.S. Army in 2021 and VUMC in 2023, leaving behind many dear colleagues, mentors, and friends that influenced him greatly professionally and personally in innumerable ways.

With his retirement, he was able to pursue and enjoy the things he loved more frequently. Always active within the Holy Family Catholic Church, he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He became more involved with the Knights of Columbus and Angel Watch. For the last 21 years, he and Michele led the HFCC Engaged Couples’ Retreat team for a one-day retreat. Recently he became a Eucharistic Minister at Ascension Saint Thomas West finding his time with patients to be humbling and inspiring. His interests were many including hiking, biking, 5ks, exercising, sharing Dad jokes, woodworking, learning new subjects, learning about history – particularly, military history and the Civil War. T.A. was able to participate on a regular basis in Civil War Reenacting and Living History presentations. He enjoyed spending time with the 9th Kentucky Volunteer Infantry swapping “war” stories. The same held true for when he participated in living history events at Stones River National Battlefield. His enjoyment was doubled when his son and grandson, Matthew and Korgan, joined the 66th Ohio Voluneer Infantry. He was proud that three generations of Smith men were marching in the footsteps of their forefathers.

T.A. was a man that lived and loved well. Once accepted into his heart, your place is secure. He often said that Michele was his “romantic love” and he certainly was hers. He brought happiness and laughter into their home each day. His greatest joy was time spent with Michele, as well as with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Whether playing games or sitting quietly, he valued time together. He looked forward to each summer’s NanPa Camp with Korgan and Kilynn where he abandoned adulthood to chase after fireflies and Wooly Mammoth’s, rockets, adventures and dreams.

If T.A. were here today, he would tell you to hold on to your faith keeping God center in your life; hold on to your loved ones reminding them how much they mean to you; never stop learning and growing as an individual; be “persistent’’; laugh often; and stop whatever you are doing to take in a beautiful sunrise or sunset.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Brentwood City Parks staff that assisted T.A. after his accident, as well as the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Vanderbilt Hospital Trauma ICU and Vanderbilt Palliative Care Center for their professionalism, care and support. They would, also, like to thank the Holy Family Catholic Church “family”: Fathers Joseph McMahon and John Raphael, the staff, community and all their dear friends for being with them at this time.

Visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 on April 24, from 5:00-8:00PM; April 25, Visitation 10:00-11:00AM and Celebration of Life Mass 11:00AM. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Wreaths Across America (designated for Stones River National Battlefield); Salvation Army or to a charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email