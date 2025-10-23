OBITUARY: Coach William ‘Bill’ Reynolds

Coach William “Bill” Reynolds was called home on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at the age of 88 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born on January 9, 1937 to the parents of Reuben and Zelma (Roberts) Reynolds, in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Forever cherishing his memory will be his devoted wife Josephine Reynolds; daughters, Ungrile Reynolds and Billie Jo Reynolds; faithful brother, Thomas (Willette) Reynolds; brother-in-law, Raymond Kinnard; nieces, Carolyn Smith and Karen (Thomas) Carney; nephews, Michael Smith and Thomas Reynolds, Jr.; great niece, Maleeka Anderson; great nephew, Travis Smith; along with additional nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Coach Reynolds will lie in state on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with the family, Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 West Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon, Pastor Timothy Gaines, Sr. officiating and eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment, Mount Hope Cemetery, 608 Mt. Hope Street, Franklin, TN.

