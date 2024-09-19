OBITUARY: Coach James Samuel Ferguson

Coach James Samuel Ferguson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 16, 2024 at Williamson County Medical Center.

Born on October 18, 1942 to the late Clyde and Ruby Ferguson, he was a proud resident of Franklin, Tennessee where he lived the majority of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty Phelps Ferguson, his son, Jamie (Angela), daughters, Suzy (Steve), Cindy (Bobby), and stepchildren, Tiffany (Russ) and Ryan as well as his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Tucker (Emily), Tate (Dakota), Oliver, Milo, Caden, Fletcher, Finley, Colten, Harper, Noah and Lynnie.

Jimmy was a multi-talented high school athlete at Antioch High School. In his senior year, as a running back, he led the football team to a championship win. However, it was his love and passion for baseball that took him on a lifelong journey to become an incredible player, coach, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. These experiences shaped him and gave him a platform to change those around him and influence many. But, he will be remembered best as a man that lived out a life long example of how to serve the Lord.

After high school, he attended Belmont University, which offered him a rare baseball scholarship. He soon accepted an opportunity to play with the Boston Red Sox, Minor League Winston-Salem Baseball Club, and signed his contract on October 18, 1965.

After several years in the minors, he was released but landed at Vanderbilt University with a former teammate, Larry Schmitto. In 1973, led by Coaches Schmitto and Ferguson, Vanderbilt earned its first ever SEC baseball championship.

Jimmy continued to coach baseball for the remainder of his career at John Overton, Centennial and Brentwood High School. In 1988, he put on a last inning suicide squeeze play to win and give Overton a State Championship.

As a friend to many, his gentle soul and sweet smile was unmatched and he had a special way of showing kindness to everyone he met along his journey.

Coach Ferguson was always seen wearing his baseball hat, so in his memory, we invite you to wear your favorite baseball hat in honor of him as we celebrate his remarkable life.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 23, 2024 at Triune Community Church (formerly Triune Methodist Church). Rev. Ken Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in Triune Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Baseball Special Needs Fund at Belmont University. Please make checks payable to Belmont University, with “in memory of James Ferguson” on the memo line, and send to Belmont University, Fidelity Hall (11500), 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212. To make a gift electronically, please visit www.belmont.edu/give (http://www.belmont.edu/give). Choose the memorial gift option and specify the Baseball Special Needs Fund in the box provided. Please contact the Office of Development at 615-460-5517 for questions or assistance.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email