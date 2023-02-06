OBITUARY: Clyde Kimper Winters Sr.

Clyde Kimper Winters of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 3rd at the age of 93.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sara Jo Winters; his siblings, John O’Brien (Jack) Winters Jr., Floyd Taylor Winters, James Andrew Winters, and Mary Ellen Winters Hatcher.

He is survived by his children, Clyde Winters Jr. (Reginia) and Mary Winters Marler; his grandchildren, Natasha Winters Wall, Kyle Winters (Jody), Stephen Marler (Jenn), Lauren Marler Chewning (Eric), and Anthony Alsup (LeAnne), and seven great-grandchildren.

A loyal anchor for five generations of family, Clyde loved to entertain at home, with holiday gatherings and chitterling suppers.

His 42-year career with the postal service, first as a letter carrier and then as a nationally recognized driving instructor, demonstrated his unrelenting work ethic.

Following retirement, he traded in his mail truck for a tractor, hosting hayrides and hot dog roasts for various community organizations. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always eager to take them around his farm, seeing to the animals and visiting the pond.

In later years, his greatest joy came from taking rides with family or friends, stopping to treat them to catfish and conversation. He will forever live in the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege to know him.

A graveside service will be held on February 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Triune United Methodist Church.

