Clint grew up in Nashville and was a graduate of the Tennessee School for the Blind. Many people know and love Clint for his feisty, fun-loving spirit, generous smile, and quick wit. Known as a “sweet gentleman,” in his bodily form Clint loved to hold long, deep conversations, especially about space, technology, and anything Star Wars. His favorite character was R2-D2, as evidenced by his constant companion, a small R2-D2 avatar figure he called “Mini.” Those who know Clint know Mini is not a toy, but a bestie. It’s no surprise that Clint chose his return launch to the Heavens just 24 hours before the first NASA Moon expedition since 1972.

Clint made the most of life, his body, and mind, having lived with developmental and physical challenges from birth. He loved to travel. A favorite memory was a trip to Oregon in 2014 made possible by his friends Larry and Karen. Over the past 19 years, Clint’s Aunt Mariane and dear friend and disability advocate Karen Nelson, aka “Mama K,” and later his cousin Anna, played roles as co-conservators. On behalf of Clint, we extend sincere thanks to the many caregivers from the ARC, Prospect, and Sunrise, and to the many others in his Circle of Support who loved and cared for Clint over the years, to Clint’s father Jack, who was there from the start, and Jack’s wife Verma, who loved Clint like one of her own. Clint has joined his mama and grandparents. May all be at peace.

Clint is survived by his uncle James A. Wurst, Jr., Bay Minette, Alabama; aunts Mariane Schaum, Portland, Oregon, and Helen Cashin, Portland, Oregon; cousins Amanda, Anna, Kate, Beth, Leah, Jimmy, and Jack; his father Jack R. Shinholser, Sr.; and Jack’s wife Verma. He was preceded in death by his mother Connie Shinholser, Lebanon, Tennessee.

On April 19, the flowers on the altar at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church on Woodland Street in East Nashville will be placed there in memory of Clint and his mother. St. Ann’s was where they attended church long ago. After the service, attendees will go to lunch and share Clint stories.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email