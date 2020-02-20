Clifton Leon Todd age 89, of Thompsons Station, TN. passed away on Feb. 17th at his home. Mr. Todd was born in Franklin County, TN to Otto and Dovie Todd January 23, 1931.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Naval Aviation. He later worked at Wright-Patterson Airfield and Arnold Engineering before joining Emerik Properties. For 34 years he managed the Imperial House Apartments and the 1808 West End Building. He was a founding member of the Nashville BMW Club. He served as Worshipful Master at the Cumberland Masonic Lodge #8.

Mr. Todd is survived by his wife Louise, daughters Debbie, Cindy, Covett and Melissa, his sister Coleen Rearwin, brother Adrian, eight Grandchildren, and several great-Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3-7:00 p.m. on Sunday February 23. Graveside Service held Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Nashville VA staff for their expert care and to Carl Chambers for his assistance with daily routines and physical therapy.