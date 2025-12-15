OBITUARY: Clifton Duncan ‘Mouse’ Curll

Clifton Duncan “Mouse” Curll’s life came to an end on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at the age of 59 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Mr. Curll was born September 22, 1966 in Williamson County, Tennessee to parents Clifton Lee and Mildred Curll.

Clifton leaves to cherish his many memories, his devoted wife, Brenda Curll; children, Carla (Taiwan) Anderson, Caneatha Curll, Kristen Curll; grandchildren, Brianna McKibbens, D`Andre Anderson, Tanasia Anderson, Emerald Henning, KJ Harris; great grandchildren, Aubrey McKibbens and Darrius McKibbens; brothers, Harold (Cynthia) Robertson, Terry (Karma) Oden; sisters, Callie Lee, Theressa (Zontray) Curll, Cadedra (Isaac) Smith; brothers-in-law, Clarence (Donna) Esmond, Robert (Betty) Esmond, Thomas (Carlene) Esmond, Charles (Pam) Esmond; sisters-in-law, Mary Bowen, Dorothy Johnson, Louise Perkins (Ronnie); uncles, Sterling Lee, Mark (Sheila) Lee, Ben Wells, Rufus (Annie) Wells; aunts, Shirley Gordon, Mildred Lee, Yvonne Hughes, Mazzie Lee, Patricia Curll; great aunts, Mary Etta Curll, Ruth Curll; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, devoted friends Danny Booker and Kenneth Stephens.

Memorial Service Friday, December 19, 2025 at 12 Noon, Waters Funeral Home, 1408 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee. Elder Clarence Esmond, officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

