M. Clifford “Cliff” Downs III, age 72, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, he was the son of the late Melvin Clifford Downs Jr. and Jacqueline Moore Downs.

Cliff was a longtime songwriter, publisher, and producer who touched many lives through his music. A self-taught musician, he showed an early gift for songwriting, with his first song recorded while he was a student at the University of Alabama. His passion for music remained a defining part of his life and legacy.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Cliff was a gifted athlete. He was drafted out of high school to play baseball and carried a lifelong love of sports. He was an especially devoted University of Alabama fan, rarely missing a chance to support his team.

Above all, Cliff was a dedicated family man and a proud “girl dad.” He was deeply loved by his family and cherished by many friends. His warmth, talent, and spirit will be remembered by all who knew him.

Mr. Downs is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Leslie Goodwin Downs, daughters and their spouses; Whitney (Greg) Hermandorfer of Nashville, Julianne (Luke) Colbert of Brentwood, his grandchildren where he was most proud of being “C” Daddy, Hayley, Hannah, Harper Hermandorfer, Lukas, Collins “Coco” Colbert. He is also survived by two sisters Jan (Robert) Prescott, Dale (Don) Thompson, a brother John “Brad” Downs, sister-in-law Laurie (Blain) Patton-Smith, brother-in-law Paul Goodwin, and nieces and nephews; Trevor Patton, Trey Prescott, Shelley Greer. Royce Thompson and Cameron Burgess.

A celebration of life will be 4:00PM Monday May 4, 2026, at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee with visitation one hour prior to service. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum or PR Ministries.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.