OBITUARY: Cleo ‘Collier’ Dawson CPA

Cleo “Collier” Dawson, CPA, age 88 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He was born in Martin, TN to the late Cleo & Maye Dawson.

Collier was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Stephens Valley Church and a member of the Tennessee Society of CPA’s. Collier received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville and furthered his education with the Institute for Management Accountants.

Survived by: wife, Robbie Dawson; daughters, Grace Dawson and Kim Dawson (Hal) Whetstone; sister, Elizabeth Ivey; granddaughter, Layla Scott (Paul) Krog; great-grandchildren, Rita Mae, Mary Margaret, Mathilda Catherine, Paul Joseph, Jr. and Adelaide Julian Krog; sister in law and brother in law, Cherry and Jimmy Jackson and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Stephens Valley Church, 6000 Pasquo Road, Nashville, TN 37221; Pastor Jim Bachmann will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens Dogwood Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Jackson, Brad Carrier, Gunner Boucher, Paul Krog, Hal Whetstone, Ron Hooper, Mark Thomas and David Price.

Memorials may be made to Stephens Valley Church or charity of your choice. Visitation will also be 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/