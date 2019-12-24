Clayton King Beathard, age 22 of Franklin, TN passed away on December 21, 2019.

Clay was born in Davidson County, TN and graduated from Battle Ground Academy. He was attending Long Island University where he was the quarterback for the football team. He was majoring in Sports Management. Clay loved kids and had a big heart to help those in need.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Larae Rich Beathard and grandfather, Jerry Connell. Survived by: parents, Casey and Susan Beathard; brothers, C.J. Beathard and Tucker Beathard; sisters, Charly Beathard and Tatum Beathard; grandparents, Bobby (Christine) Beathard and Cynthia Summers; nieces, Lyla and Sage; several aunts and uncles and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN with Pastor Steve Berger officiating. A reception with fellowship will follow the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Franktown Open Hearts, 412 Cummins Street, Franklin, TN 37064.