OBITUARY: Clayton Agee

Mr. Clayton Hale Agee, age 77, of Lascassas, TN passed away Sunday, November 2, 2025. He was born in Ashland City, TN to the late Van and Bea Carroll Agee. Mr. Agee was a 1965 graduate of Cumberland High School where he was the class clown. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from David Lipscomb University and became a certified public accountant. Mr. Agee used his strong worth ethic to work for Ford Motor Company Glass Division for 37 years. He was well known for having coached baseball at the Una Recreation Center in Antioch, TN for many years. Mr. Agee was an avid fan of all Vanderbilt University sports and was active at the Avalon Athletic Club and the St. Clair Senior Center. Throughout the years, he maintained his sense of humor and was quick with a joke or to pull a prank on someone. He spent his remaining years doting on his grandchildren.

Mr. Agee is survived by his wife, Linda Priore; children, Jason Agee and his wife Jeana, Adam Agee and his wife Denise, Samantha Baughman and her husband Dave, Jacob Agee and his wife Lindsay, and Amanda Priore and her husband Ray; fourteen beloved grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Anderson and her husband Stan, Tammy Agee, and Michelle Mitchell and her husband Brian; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Faye Agee.

The family asks that Vanderbilt colors be worn to the visitation Wednesday, November 5, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:30am Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 2:00pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.