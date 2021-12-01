OBITUARY: Claudine Martin Whitely

Claudine Martin Whitely, age 89, of Williamson County, Tennessee, passed away on November 29, 2021 in Charleston, SC.

Preceded in death by, parents, Alfred and Gladys Sullivan Martin; husband, George Whitely, Jr.; daughters, Deborah Whitely and Joanne Booth.

Survived by, daughter, Mary Kathryn Whitely; sister, Jean Falkowski; grandchildren, Michael (Yadira) Booth, David (Brigita) Booth and Brian Booth; great grandchildren, Aria Moser-Booth and Cody Linquist.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is 4:00-8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com