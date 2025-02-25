OBITUARY: Claudine Cooper Hargrove

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Claudine Hargrove, who was called home to be with her lord and savior on Feb 22nd, 2025.

Born on Jan 24th, 1947, she lived a full life of faith, love and service to others.

Claudine Hargrove was a devoted follower of Christ, whose faith in him guided her every step. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a cherished friend, and a dedicated member of her church community. Her unwavering faith and compassionate heart were an inspiration to all who knew her.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and faith that will continue to shine thru her children, grandchildren, and all those she touched. Her life was a testament to the grace and love of God. She will be deeply missed.

A funeral service celebrating her life and faith will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM with Johnny Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Wednesday after 11 AM.

Rest in peace Momma you are now in the arms of the lord, forever in his care.

Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Rice Hargrove. Survived by daughters, Stacey (Brian) Bloodworth, Patsy (Baylon) Conner, and Tina (Rick) Rodgers; grandchildren, Britney Caldwell, Lacey Karnes, J. T. Beal, Bethany Butler, Felicia Brown, Morgan Sliger, Josiah Rodgers, and Journey Rodgers; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Bertha DeWire, Debbie Bradley; sister-in-law and cherished friend, Mary Dodd.