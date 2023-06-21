OBITUARY: Claudia Silverman

Claudia Silverman, 55, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 13.

Born on June 28, 1967, in Wolfratshausen, Germany, Claudia was the daughter of Ingeborg (Dietrich) Boenisch and Pietro Volpich.

After moving to the U.S., she worked at an auto auction where she met her future husband Rob. They eloped to Las Vegas in 1998 and lived in Redondo Beach, CA, where Claudia worked at Mattel in the Hot Wheels department. Rob and Claudia moved to Brentwood, TN, in 2006.

Claudia had an infectious laugh, rarely used a filter when speaking her mind, and became friends with most everyone she met. She loved to travel and returned to Europe as often as she could. She was an active volunteer, leading a Girl Scout Troop, and helping in the local schools as much as possible, including organizing and leading a 5th-grade assembly about post-WWII Germany. She was passionate about helping others, touched many lives, and will be truly missed.

A memorial service to celebrate Claudia’s life was held on Saturday, June 17, at 3:30 p.m. at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church.

Claudia is survived by her husband Rob; her children Adrian, Emma, and Antonia (Toni) Porr; grandchildren Kaydence, Liam, and Lincoln; and her sister Christina Slowioczek. She was predeceased by both her parents and her stepfather Edwin Boenisch.

