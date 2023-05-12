OBITUARY: Claudia Page Barnes

Claudia Page Barnes, age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away May 7, 2023, at NHC Place at Cool Springs.

Claudia was born January 17, 1931, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the late John Walker and Claudia Virginia (Rousseau) Page.

Claudia had a passion for reading and gardening. These were the activities that brought her joy and contentment throughout her life. She was on her church flower committee and was known for the beautiful flower arrangements she made for her church altar.

When she wasn’t outside, she was often lost in the pages of a good book. She was a frequent visitor to her local libraries and a member of numerous book clubs.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Barnes, Jr. and sister, Ann Gibson.

Those left to cherish her memory are three children, William Page (JoAnna) Barnes of Brentwood, TN, Ginann Franklin of Nashville, TN, and Kathy McLaughlin of Franklin, TN; seven grandchildren, Alex Barnes, Victor (Lauren) Barnes, Nathaniel Franklin, Grace Franklin, Andrew (Emma) Franklin, Matt (Lauren) McLaughlin and Maggie (Matt) Hoek; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Amelia, and Lilah Barnes and Thomas, Daniel, and Rachel McLaughlin.

There was a Graveside service on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36109.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate a book to your local library in her memory.

