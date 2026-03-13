OBITUARY: Claudia Maddux

Claudia Maddux – Age 76 of Brentwood, TN. March 10, 2026. Preceded in death by mother, Rena Talley. Survived by husband of 59 years, Jerry Maddux; daughters, Tracey Pruitt and Shannon (Kevin) Fleet; grandchildren, Austin Pruitt, Hunter (Kari) Pruitt, Kyler Fleet and Trinity Fleet; and sister, Cheryl (Neil) Davis.

Everyone who had the chance to know Claudia, knew she would put anyone above herself. She never met a stranger! She had such a beautiful soul that cared so deeply for others. Her family meant the world to her, and she showed that love through everything she did. Claudia loved to spend her time shopping, talking on the phone for hours, and hosting for others. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew!

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Pruitt, Austin Pruitt, Kyler Fleet, Derek Davis, Neil Davis, Joseph King and Bradley King.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.

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