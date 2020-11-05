OBITUARY: Claudia Lillian Cherry Fox

Claudia Lillian Cherry Fox of Brentwood, Tennessee died on November 2, 2020.

Born in Nashville on January 6, 1931 to William Summers Cherry and Cleopatra Shacklett Cherry, she lost her mother at only six months old, then lived her first three years with her aunt and uncle, Leona and Charlie Scruggs. Mr. Scruggs passed away and Leona and Claudia, from then until she married, lived with Charlie and Nonie Warren and family on Edmondson Pike.

Claudia attended Central High School in Nashville before meeting the love of her life, husband Vernon. Together, they built a life and a family abundant with love. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2017.

She grew up attending Woodson Chapel Church of Christ, and she and Vernon were founding members of Crievewood United Methodist Church.

Claudia added warmth and comfort to every situation- whether it be quiet Sunday evenings and home-cooked dinners made with love, lively Thanksgivings full of laughter, cozy Christmas mornings, or simply sitting on the front porch swing at the family farm listening to the cows and watching the hummingbirds flit about in the sunset. Countless memories, each indescribably cherished.

Her cleverness and well-timed wit ensured that everyone she met left with a smile. Her heart was kind and sweeter than the iced Tender Leaf tea that her children and grandchildren remember so fondly- no one made it like she did.

Her gentle appreciation for nature and beauty lives on through her family. She was generous and loving, and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and neighbors.

Claudia is survived by her son Stephen John Fox, daughter Janet Cherry Fox, grandchildren John Austin Fox (Emeline), Margaret Kelsey Fox-LaMure (Eric), and Stephen Michael Fox, great-grandchildren Kamryn Rose Fox and Keegan Michael Fox, brother Chuck Warren, sister Joyce Warren Armour (Charles), cat Frankie, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Claudia was preceded in death by her husband Fred Vernon Fox, son Michael Vernon Fox, brothers William Jr. and James, sisters Irene, Margaret, Rachel, Martha, Frances, and Pat, cat McGuire, and parents listed above.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, from 4-7pm and Friday, November 6, from 11am-1pm. Her funeral service, officiated by Pastor Peter van Eys, will be held Friday at 1pm. Burial will be at Greenbrier Cemetery in Franklin. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com