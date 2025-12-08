OBITUARY: Claudia Fox Burns

Claudia Fox Burns, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 4, 2025, after a short illness.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Claudia was the beloved daughter of Marion and Joe Fox. A graduate of Thornton Township High School in Harvey, IL and Newton College (which later merged with Boston College), in Newton, MA, she built a remarkable life defined by deep love for her family, an extraordinary career, and a spirit that lifted every room she entered.

Claudia is survived by her two daughters, Paige Fox Sparacino and Hadley Burns Sivley; her sons-in-law, Nicholas Sparacino and Christopher Sivley; four cherished grandchildren, Colin (17), Stella (13), James (5), and Benton (2), who brought her immeasurable joy; her devoted brother and dear friend, Eric Fox and sister-in-law Charlotte Crane; her cousin and close friend, Janet Haines Gonda and Dave Gonda; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind three stepchildren, Ilsa and Matthew Flanagan and Heidi Klebingot, who she has always held close to her heart.

Claudia was preceded in death by her beloved son, Joseph Benton Burns, and her husband, Daniel Thomas Burns, whom she missed dearly.

In her first job after college, she worked with her father at Allstate where she stayed for over 20 years. Claudia became a distinguished leader in the insurance industry, serving as Regional Vice President of Allstate and later as President and CEO of CNA Insurance Company in Chicago, IL. Her colleagues remember her as a brilliant, dedicated executive whose integrity and mentorship shaped many careers.

Claudia lived life with generosity, loyalty, and flair. She loved traveling and shared many unforgettable experiences with her children and grandchildren. She created a beautiful and welcoming home filled with art from her travels and celebrated every moment with style and warmth. She had an active social life and enjoyed learning details about every person she encountered. To those who knew her, she was truly fabulous – a woman of grace, strength, humor, class, and an unwavering commitment to the people she loved.

Claudia’s legacy lives on in the family she adored, the friends she treasured, and the countless lives she touched. She will be greatly missed.

Details on a celebration of life will be shared at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: