OBITUARY: Claudette Busher Taylor

Claudette Busher Taylor passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center with family at her side after some acute complications from her ongoing health challenges.

Claudette was born in Burlington, WI on April 27, 1935, to Claude J. Busher and Cecilia Lofy Busher.

She grew up there, attended the University of Wisconsin and met her first husband, Colby. They married and raised their three children in Wisconsin until moving to Tennessee in 1967. Later after divorce, Claudette finished her bachelor’s degree at Toledo University, and moved back to TN in 1989. Claudette’s priorities were always her deep Catholic Faith and spending time with her family. She enjoyed tennis, dancing, was an avid bridge player and enjoyed reading.

She met Swep Taylor, they married in 1998 and resided in Brentwood together until Swep’s death in May 2021. They were active members of Holy Family Catholic Church and the HF Seniors Group. With declining health, Claudette was able to stay at home with the help of family and First Light Home Care caregivers.

Claudette was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Cecilia Busher, and her husband, Swep Taylor.

She is survived by her three children, Debbie Lassiter Byrne (Tom) in Brentwood, Colby Ardis, III (Carol) in IL and Mark Ardis in FL; brother Michael J. Busher (Sandy) in FL and father of her children, Colby V. Ardis, Jr. (Marcia,) Eleven grandchildren: Elizabeth Lauren Lassiter Hilbers (Zachery Dean,) Ashley Ann Lassiter, Patrick Calvin Ardis, Paige Elizabeth Ardis, Eric Michael Ardis, Jacob Thomas Ardis, Caleb Joseph Ardis, Julia Therese Ardis, Alicia Rose Ardis, Maria Cecilia Ardis, Jessica Elizabeth Ardis; three great-grandchildren; Sawyer Paul Hilbers, Evelyn Grace Hilbers and Emma Elizabeth Hilbers.

Services will be held Wednesday, November 9 beginning with a 10:00 AM Visitation and 11:00 AM Funeral Mass all at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood.

Father Joe McMahon will officiate the 11:00 AM Mass at Holy Family and family members will serve as pallbearers. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow a luncheon served at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or St. Cecilia Academy.

