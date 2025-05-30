OBITUARY: Claudette Arlene Cayton

Claudette Arlene Cayton, age 78, passed away on May 28, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. She was born on April 10, 1947, to the late Claude and Clarice Robinson. Claudette was preceded in death by her beloved husband Maurice Cayton and her sister Diane Baker.

Claudette dedicated her life to her family, her church, and her community. She is survived by her daughter Leslie Cayton Bass, son-in-law Daniel Bass, and grandchildren Cayton and Davin Bass. She is also survived by her son Douglas Cayton and grandchildren Tosha, Courtney Elder, Ashley Sams, Shannon Cayton, Amber Campbell, and Britton Cornell.

Professionally, Claudette worked at Camden Clark Memorial in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee, and Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Her commitment to healthcare was evident in her tireless dedication to her work.

A devout member of the First Presbyterian Church in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Claudette was deeply involved in church activities and formed many lasting relationships within her spiritual community.

Visitation for Claudette will be held on Monday June 2, 2025 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, with the funeral service following on Tuesday June 3, 2025 at 11:00am with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the GoFundMe campaign supporting her son-in-law, Daniel Bass, as he battles AML Leukemia. Contributions will help alleviate financial stress during his ongoing treatment and recovery.