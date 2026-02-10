Claudelle Joyce Jenkins, 89, of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away on February 6th, 2026, in her home in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Claudelle was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Claude and Delphia Sexton on October 26th, 1936. She went to Bonaparte High School in Bonaparte, Iowa, and enjoyed playing girls’ basketball. She married Carroll Jenkins on March 3rd, 1956, at Bonaparte Baptist Church. Very early in their marriage, Carroll was drafted by the Army and sent to Germany, so Claudelle visited family in East County San Diego, California. Claudelle fell in love with the weather and didn’t want to move back to Iowa. She got her wish and they bought a home in Santee, California, and lived there for nearly 60 years. For the majority of her married life, she worked as a full-time housewife. She was a great bowler, earning several pins for games over 200. She was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts when her son, Steve, was in the Cub Scouts. She also volunteered as the Girl Scout Cookie Chairman when her daughter, Robin, was in the Girl Scouts. She loved to sew and knit. She knitted baby blankets for her grandchildren and for babies at church. She also knitted washcloths and liked to give them to her friends. Claudelle was also known for baking goodies, especially Swedish Sugar Cookies and Chocolate Sheet Cake. She and the family enjoyed camping, especially in White Wolf in Yosemite National Park.

Claudelle and Carroll relocated to Brentwood, Tennessee, in 2008, moving in with Robin and Larry. Claudelle suffered a stroke several years ago, leading her to be bedridden for nearly 4 years. She remained at home with Robin as her primary caregiver. Claudelle was able to be at home with many family members present at the time of her passing.

Claudelle is preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas Sexton, her brother-in-law, Larry Hines, her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hayen Jenkins, and her parents, Claude and Delphia Sexton.

Claudelle is survived by her sister, Cynthia Hines, her husband, Carroll Jenkins, her two children, Steven Jenkins and Robin Wright and her son-in-law, Larry, as well as her grandchildren, Ashley Tabares and Christopher Wright. Ashley and Chris brought four beautiful great-grandchildren into the world, bringing her such joy. She loved being called “Nana” when being addressed by them. Ashley’s husband is Travis, and their son is Colton. Christopher’s wife is Cana, and their three children are Ellis, Adelyn, and Emmeline.

In place of a visitation, there will be a gathering of family and friends from 10 am to 12 Noon on February 20th, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 Noon to 1 pm, immediately following the family and friends gathering. Chaplain Bill Myers, who was her hospice chaplain, will officiate. Claudelle’s ashes will be held securely, and she will be buried with her husband, Carroll, after he is called home to be with the Lord. They will be buried at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, where Carroll will receive a military honors funeral.

