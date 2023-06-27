OBITUARY: Claude Wendell Wilson

Claude Wendell Wilson, age 93, passed away on June 21, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.

He was born on May 1, 1930, to Mike and Lucile Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty C. Wilson and second wife Maxine Ellison Wilson as well as his sister, Mona Wilson, Son-in-law David Sampson and grandson Jonathon Sampson.

He is survived by his children, Libby Sampson, Jacquelin Ellison Stewart and husband Michael, Edward Ellison M.D. and husband Mark Giberson; cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey Stewart and husband Kenneth Kang, Lindsey Stewart Ball and husband Connor, Matthew Giberson and wife Jennifer, Grace Giberson Williford and husband Trey; beloved great-grandchildren, Ellison Ball, Elic Ball, Rylan Ball and Emery Giberson; and a host of loving family members.

Claude was an avid golfer, skilled fisherman, proud graduate of Virginia Tech and honored to have served his country in the United States Army. He never met a stranger, found joy in the every day, and was one of the kindest and finest men you would hope to meet. He was an extraordinarily loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose family misses him terribly.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11 am in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation an hour before. Burial will take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11 am in Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

