OBITUARY: Claude T. Jackson, Jr.

HENDERSON- Claude (“Chuck”) Jackson, Jr., 61, of Henderson and Spring Hill, TN, passed away on December 27, 2025, at Duke Hospital surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born February 8, 1964, to Claude and Ann Jackson in Henderson. They prayed together, sang together, and taught him to love the Lord.

Chuck grew up in the great outdoors, racing motorbikes with his brother Dan, riding horses with his sister Susan, and flying RC planes with his Granddaddy Dick. But it was while attending Vance County High School that he found his true passion: trapping. His mentor Jimmy Pegram taught him the skills—and the list of critters that didn’t survive includes bobcats, coyotes, minks, and otters.

After graduation he loaded his traps into his pickup truck and drove west to Lee College. One day at choir practice he met the love of his life, Terri Lynn Dailey of Parkersburg, WV. They married in June 1986 and eventually settled down in the Tennessee countryside in 1998. It was there that they built a house and raised their two boys: Brandon and Caleb. For many happy years Chuck started mornings with a biscuit down at Bethesda Market, before manning the membership desk at Costco in Cool Springs.

Chuck had to fight for the life he built—a brain tumor at age 11, seizures at 35, melanoma at 42, dementia in his fifties. Yet through it all, he started every day with a smile, because he had hope in Him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at Freedom Life Church of God by Rev. Jeff Prewer.

His sons are deeply grateful to the extraordinary carers that kept their daddy around longer than anyone thought possible: the countless many who prayed for miracles, the doctors whose hands performed them, and the caregivers that were always by his side.

He is survived by his father, Claude Jackson; his wife, Terri; sons Brandon and Caleb; sister Susan; brother Daniel; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann.

