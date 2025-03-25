OBITUARY: Clarence Taylor Stubblefield

Clarence Taylor Stubblefield, of Columbia, TN, passed away on March 22, 2025, at the age of 81.

Born on January 18, 1944, in Sneedville, TN, Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Army before moving his family to Nashville in 1971 to work for the administration of newly-elected Governor Winfield Dunn. He worked for the Department of Tourism where he met his best friend Carl Stasiunas. He then moved to the sales position he would retire from and left Nashville city limits in 2010 seeking a more quiet life in Columbia, TN.

Clarence had a wealth of knowledge and a natural gift for conversation—he always had something to share on any subject and a memorable quick wit. He found joy in cheering on his alma mater – the Tennessee Vols, listening to some good bluegrass pickin’, spending any time out on the water boating, and, most of all, in his beloved grandson, Jacob.

He is survived by his daughters, Lainie Stubblefield and Laura Beth (Philip) Peters; his former wife of 22 years, Linda Stubblefield; his sister-in-law, Mary Anne Stubblefield; his nephews, Eric Stubblefield, Charles Mills, Bryan Stubblefield; and cherished cousins Sue (Johnny) Greene, Karen (Larry) Blondell, Randy (Janet) Greene, Suzanne (Steve) Terry, Sandy (Bill) Brown, Raymie Wolfe, Joan (Robert) Campbell, Lisa Harrison Ferguson, Tom (Angela) Harrison, Janie (Beebo) Dalton, Julia (Kevin) Davis, and Sarah (Cody) Brown.

He will be deeply missed.

He had breakfast and a second cup of his earthly pleasure, coffee, on March 22, 2025 stating he had “somewhere to be”…his forever home in Heaven.