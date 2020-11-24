OBITUARY: Clara Rose Batey

Clara Rose Batey, age 74 of Lewisburg, TN passed away November 22, 2020.

Born in Hickman County, TN to the late Governor & Ellen Bates Walls. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Barry Batey and her grandson, Bryan Richard Giles. Survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Giles; grandchildren, Brandon Scott (Cara) Giles and Blake Matthew (Shelby) Giles; great-grandson, Jameson Lee Bryan Giles.

Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Bryan Giles Memorial Scholarship Fund at any CB&S Bank. www.cbsbank.com. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com