OBITUARY: Clara Nichols Irwin

Clara Mae Nichols Irwin, age 84, wife of Guy Allan Irwin and a resident of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025.

Her funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at 3pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Maury Memorial Gardens. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1pm to 3pm, directly before the service.

Born on November 23rd, 1940, in Madison, Tennessee, Clara was the daughter of the late Hugh David Nichols and the late Edith Lee Davis Nichols. On January 9th, 1968, she married Guy Allan Irwin and together they owned and operated several small businesses throughout the years, most notably Welcome Call and Amish Excellence in Franklin, Tennessee.

Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where she faithfully served for many years as a “Primary” teacher to children aged five to eight. She had a special way of connecting with each of them and they loved her dearly, as she, likewise, loved them.

Petite in stature but mighty in spirit, Clara was known for her warm personality, infectious laughter, sense of humor, grace, and beauty. Her selfless nature was her greatest gift, and she absolutely loved being of service to others. She was a great example to everyone who knew her on how to be charitable, hardworking, generous, and kind. She will be deeply missed, but forever in our hearts.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Allison Leigh Irwin and David Leighton Irwin, grandchildren, Alaina Claire Pinegar and Jacob Leighton Perkins, great-grandchild, Jaxon Tyler LeCates, sister, Constance (Roland) Bunch, and brothers, Hugh (Marie) Nichols and Roy (Jo Gail) Nichols. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Thomas Nichols, and sister, Melinda (Ken) Smith.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Steve Anderson, Jim Bickmore, David Irwin, William Kear, Matt Richardson and Alan Soderquist.