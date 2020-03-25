Clara Julia DuVall, age 92 of Folsom, CA and Thompsons Station, TN passed away peacefully at home March 23, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL to the late Marceli & Emilia Grabe Zwolinski. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Duvall, Sr. Clara is survived by her son, Rick (Pamela) DuVall; daughters, Dorothy (Phil) Schoefer and Pam Duvall; grandchildren, Michael Daly, Tyler (Kaylee) Schoefer, Lauren Duvall and Christine Duvall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. No services are scheduled at this time. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com