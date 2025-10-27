OBITUARY: Claire Colvin Badon

Claire Colvin Badon, age 82 of Dickson, TN formerly of Franklin, TN passed away October 23, 2025.

Claire was born in Memphis, TN and attended Whitehaven High School and Memphis State University. She worked at the Federal Reserve. She moved to various cities along with husband during his career as a coach and principal. She eventually worked at the Tennessee Baptist Convention and later at the GM/Saturn Plant Administration office where she had twelve years of service. After leaving Saturn, she received her real estate license and became a successful realtor with Century 21 and then Benchmark Realty.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dickson and formerly of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Preceded in death by parents, DeWitt Monroe and Mabel Threlkeld Colvin; brothers, Robert Colvin and Jack Colvin; granddaughter, Beverly Ann Delk.

Survivors include: dedicated husband, George Thomas Badon; children, Tommy (Renee) Badon, Beverly Chattin, Doug (Debbie) Badon and Sandra (Robert Watts) Delk; grandchildren, Aubrey Badon, Beau (Darcie) Badon, Elizabeth (Sawyer) Hudson, Daniel Chattin, Abby Chattin, Hunter Badon, Isabella Badon and Breanna Badon; great grandchildren, Annie Badon and Georgia Badon.

Funeral services were 5:30 PM Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ken Parker will officiate. Interment Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of First Baptist Church of Dickson and members of Oak Valley Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Youth Groups of First Baptist Church of Dickson or Oak Valley Baptist Church.

Visitation was 3:30PM until service time at 5:30PM on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

