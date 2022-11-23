OBITUARY: Cindy Louise (Cruz) Ferguson

Cindy Louise (Cruz) Ferguson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, she was 64 years old.

Cindy was born in Bronx, NY to Josephine and Anthony Cruz where she attended college and married her husband of 35 years, Robert Ferguson.

Cindy and Robert had two children, Deanna and Anthony, and they later moved to Franklin, TN. Cindy turned their home on Ridley Drive into a thoughtful retreat where all were welcome; family, friends, her kid’s friends, strays and eventually her flock of grandchildren.

She was family to her neighbors and constantly took what time she had to love on those around her. Cindy loved to host parties during football season to watch her beloved Tennessee Titans, grill to order over the summer for her family, and read to her grandbabies before bed. Cindy Lou, Mom, Mimi, Titi, Sister, Daughter – we love you and you will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Cruz.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert Ferguson of Franklin, TN; son, Anthony Ferguson of Franklin, TN; daughter, Deanna (Patrick Lowell) Ferguson of Franklin, TN; mother, Josephine Cruz of Treasure Island, FL; sister, Serena (Michael) Lepore of Treasure Island, FL and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Cindy’s home at a later date.

In honor of Cindy, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. https://pancan.org/research/increasing-pancreatic-cancer-research-funding/.

