OBITUARY: Cindy Lou Fredrickson

Cindy Lou Fredrickson, age 74, of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Born in Guide Rock, Nebraska to the last Howard Dean and Neva Mae Schaffer Hunter.

Cindy is also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Fredrickson; son, Kent Fredrickson; and brother, Randy Hunter.

She is survived by sons, Erik (Angela) Fredrickson and Jake (Katie Bradley) Fredrickson; daughter, Amy (Ronny Wilson) Fredrickson; grandchildren, Lyla Fredrickson, Verity Fredrickson, Austin Fredrickson, Emma Fredrickson, Holly Fredrickson and William Fredrickson; and great-grandchild, Charlotte Hackert.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

