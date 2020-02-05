Cindy Birk Hamilton was born to Jim and Barbara Birk on July 22, 1974, in Grove City, Ohio. She joined two older brothers, Robert and Richard Birk, to complete their family.

Cindy discovered her love of music at a young age by singing, dancing, and playing the upright bass from elementary school until her college years. Once, on returning from vocal lessons, she shared with her parents the new resonance she found in her voice. Although she was small in frame, her tone was deep, bold, and rich.

Her artistic passions led her to attend Capital University in Columbus, Ohio to pursue music and religious education. After graduation, Cindy moved to Nashville and had a successful career in the Christian music industry for the next 12 years.

In 1998, Ken Hamilton, also working in the music industry, met a beautiful and vivacious redhead who made him laugh, have fun, and feel carefree. They began dating in 2000 and later married in October of 2001 in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Cindy was a supportive wife, lovingly encouraging Ken to reach his dreams and career goals.

In 2005, Ken and Cindy became parents to Madeleine Rose and then, later in 2009, to William Birk (Will). Although Cindy loved her job in the music industry and was an integral team member, her heart longed to be a full-time mom. She knew she was called to be an intentional, encouraging, loving, and devoted mother to her children, and, of this, she felt most proud.

In March of 2017, Cindy received a cancer diagnosis that challenged her in the deepest places but also stirred her determination to live life to the fullest. As Cindy went to great lengths to fight cancer physically, she also desired to grow spiritually and to understand God’s deep love for her. Over the next few years, Cindy learned about her true identity in Christ and her unique ability to help others feel unconditionally accepted and loved. She once again discovered a new resonance to her life – her faith in God’s goodness vibrated with a deep and full tone.

As she fought cancer in the hardest of circumstances, her strength of character shone brightly. She never elevated her own suffering; she stayed positive and hopeful, protecting others from worrying about her. Nor did she minimize anyone else’s suffering, but walked with them in their pain. Her joyful smile and spirit amidst difficult trials encouraged all around her.

On January 31, 2020, after battling cancer for three years, Cindy let go of her pain and suffering to receive the sweet embrace of her loving Father in heaven. Cindy fought the good fight; she finished the race; she kept the faith. Today, we celebrate the “music” of Cindy’s life as it echoes across our hearts and minds.

There will be a time of visitation with the family at Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, Tennessee on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be immediately following visitation at the church.

